Report: Below-average moisture leaves soil dry in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Federal agriculture officials say December’s weather patterns brought mountain snow and rain to parts of New Mexico, but below-average accumulations have left many locations dry.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s statistic service for the region reported Thursday that snowpack levels in Mora County were excellent, but temperatures statewide were generally warmer than normal for the month.

While the latest map showed drought-free conditions across more than half of the state, reports from the northeastern plains indicated that wheat was showing signs of drought stress. Officials said corn and cotton harvests were finished while the red chile harvest was almost complete.

