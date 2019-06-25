Report: Albuquerque ranks No. 1 for vehicle thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual list of cities with the most stolen vehicles reported Tuesday. Despite a 28% reduction in auto thefts over a two-year period, Albuquerque still ranks No. 1 in the nation for vehicle thefts per capita.

In 2018, the report says 7,146 vehicle thefts were reported. This is a decrease from 2017 which saw 9,989. In 2016, there were 10,011 vehicles reported stolen.

The report also adds that vehicle manufacturers, law enforcement and legislatures have been responsive to helping curb car thefts over the years.

Top 10 Hot Spots for vehicle theft