NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The air quality in New Mexico is concerning according to the latest report from the American Lung Association. The State of the Air 2023 Report grades counties based on ozone and particle pollution levels from 2019 to 2021.

Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Eddy, and San Juan Counties received an F grade. Lea and Sandoval Counties both got D grades. Santa Fe and Valencia received an average grade with getting a C. Rio Arriba county received a B grade and is the only county to receive a grade higher than a C.