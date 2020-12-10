Replica of Old West era town up for sale in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico town built to replicate the wild west is up for sale. The so-called town of “Gabriella” sits southwest of Datil, New Mexico. Even though it looks like you’ve traveled back in time to the 1800s, the town was built ten years ago.

It’s made up of 18 historic-looking buildings including a hotel, a dance hall, saloon and bank. The town was built in Datil, New Mexico from scratch by Larry Iams when he was 70-years-old. In a 2016 interview with KRQE, Iams said it was a life-long dream to create this town, by hand, with the help of a friend.

In the 2016 interview, Iams said he spent more than $60,000 and used more than 400 pounds of nails to create this town. Iams envisioned the town as a venue for weddings, birthday parties and even gunfight reenactments. 

