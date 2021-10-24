Replanting efforts continue in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Reforestation efforts continue along the Lincoln National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service started replanting along the Scott Able Fire and Little Bear Fire scars over the last several years.

Officials say the area has not seen any regrowth after a forest fire 20 years ago because seed sources were burned. Now, they have added several new tree seeds to the area in the hopes of jump-starting growth again.

“There really is [sic] no trees left in this area after the Scott Abel Fire. So this area was specifically chosen because of that because there wasn’t going to be any natural seedlings that were going to be able to sprout from a nearby tree,” says

The forest service says they hope to build back the southwestern white pine tree that was dramatically reduced because of a rust fungus back in the 70s.