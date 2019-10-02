Repeat DWI offender wanted for probation violation

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who led officers on a high-speed drunken chase on I-25 and got quite the plea deal is a wanted man, again.

Back in February, 60-year-old Adrian Madrid fled from officers on I-25 near Las Vegas. At one point, Madrid forced an oncoming semi-truck to swerve and crash. Officers stopped Madrid with a PIT maneuver.

In August, Madrid pled guilty to a fourth DWI and aggravated fleeing. The agreement was that he would get 18 months probation and a deferred sentence on one charge and up to a year and a half in prison on the other.

Well, Madrid failed to report to the Corrections Department for a required meeting, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. KRQE News 13 reached out to the District Attorney to see what this means for that plea deal, but have not heard back.