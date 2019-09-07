Repeat DWI offender could get big break in latest case

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s a repeat offender who’s agreed to plead guilty to what will be his fourth DWI, but when it comes to sentencing, Adrian Madrid may catch a big break.

Dating back to the ’90s, Madrid, 60, has been convicted of drinking and driving three separate times — and just last month, he took a plea deal in his fourth DWI case.

Back in February, Madrid led New Mexico State Police and San Miguel County deputies on a chase, driving the wrong way on I-25, near Las Vegas.

Madrid was driving a red Camaro, and at times, police clocked him reaching speeds of 120 mph. At one point, Madrid forced an oncoming Semi-truck to swerve and crash.

Just last month, court documents show Madrid agreed to plead guilty in the case. This will be his fourth DWI conviction. He was also charged with aggravated fleeing from police.

A fourth conviction for Madrid means a mandatory six months behind bars or up to a maximum one-and-a-half years in prison. In the end, it will be up to a judge.

However, there’s a catch in the case. If a judge decides to sentence Madrid to only the mandatory six months, according to court documents, he already has credit time served for 180 days, which means he may only be looking at probation.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the San Miguel District Attorney Richard Flores and did not hear back.

A sentencing date has not been set in this case.