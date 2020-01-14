Repeat DWI offender avoids jail time

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who led officers on a high-speed drunken chase on I-25 will avoid jail time.

Back in February, 60-year-old Adrian Madrid fled from officers on I-25 near Las Vegas. At one point, Madrid forced an oncoming semi-truck to swerve and crash. Officers stopped Madrid with a PIT maneuver.

In August, Madrid pled guilty to a fourth DWI and aggravated fleeing. He faced up to a year and a half behind bars, but Monday in court a judge sentenced him to 210 days for time served.

During sentencing, Madrid apologized, saying he has stayed away from alcohol through counseling and help from his significant other.