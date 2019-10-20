Repeat DWI offender arrested in fatal crash

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man with a history of DWI is behind bars this morning for allegedly driving drunk again, this time killing his passenger.

State police say around nine Saturday morning, Macario Garcia-Lopez’s truck left the roadway on state road 63 in Pecos and flipped onto the vehicle’s roof.

His passenger, 53-year-old Eleanor Valencia, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene. Garcia-Lopez was treated for minor injuries then booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center. His charges include homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence and seventh or subsequent DWI.

