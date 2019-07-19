Rep. Torres Small votes against minimum wage hike

(KRQE)- The U.S. House voted to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour Thursday however, New Mexico Representative Xochitl Torres Small voted against it.

Torres Small says the bill will hurt people in rural New Mexico and small businesses across the state. The District 2 representative says she does agree that minimum wage should be increased but says $15 is just too high.

She’s asking other lawmakers to push for a new federal wage floor based on the regional cost of living instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Representatives Deb Haaland and Ben Ray Lujan voted in favor of the bill which seeks to raise the minimum wage by 2025. The national minimum wage is currently $7.25 and was last increased in 2009.