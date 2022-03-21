ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – After a federal report described unsanitary conditions at a New Mexico facility housing detained immigrants, a congresswoman wanted to take a look herself. Inspectors from the Department of Homeland Security said last month, they discovered several problems at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia.

Among the problems are a moldy sink, a toilet clogged with human waste, blind spots for guards, and staffing issues. But Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury pushed back on those findings. “What we saw in the facility did not match the OIG report. I want to be completely clear about that,” said Stansbury.

After touring the facility on Monday, she said it appeared to be clean and the sinks and showers were working. She was told some of the plumbing problems are set for repairs.

While Congresswoman Stansbury did not see the problems detailed in the report, she said some change is needed. “I think the inability to have proper oversight and public look into what’s going on inside these facilities is one of the major reasons why we need to stop private detention facilities from having these ICE contracts,” Stansbury said.

Core-Civic, which operates the facility, disputes the findings in the IG report, saying the photos of the clogged sinks and toilets were taken in vacant housing units and wet floors were actually in the process of being cleaned.