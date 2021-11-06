Rep. Stansbury says thousands of potential jobs created with infrastructure bill

Democratic congressional candidate Melanie Stansbury speaks during a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was joined by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. The trip marked Emhoff’s first on behalf of a candidate. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The bipartisan infrastructure bill could bring $3.7 billion in funding to New Mexico. About $2.5 billion would improve New Mexico roads, and more than $350 million would go toward safe drinking water infrastructure – including in rural and tribal communities.

Plus, more for transportation, such as airports and expanding broadband access. Representative Melanie Stansbury says this could create thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in all sectors. “Whether that’s putting broadband into the ground and connecting our households, whether that’s building roads and repairing bridges across the state, it’s working on clean energy infrastructure and our grid of its working on pipelines and water infrastructure,” said Rep. Stansbury.

Congress will be working on another social infrastructure bill in the next couple of weeks. That includes some of the provisions that didn’t make it into this infrastructure bill, like investing in early childhood care, making affordable housing more accessible, and extending the Child Tax Credit.