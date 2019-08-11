Rep. Lujan sponsors broadband legislation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- United States Representative Ben Ray Lujan has introduced legislation that could bring broadband service to rural parts of New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting Lujan is a sponsor of a bill that would provide $5 billion in federal funding to support broadband infrastructure deployment and require improved mapping of communities’ access to broadband.

Lujan says this could help bridge a divide that limits education and economic opportunities in many rural and tribal areas.