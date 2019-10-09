Rep. introduces bill to increase reimbursements for care of migrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Relief could soon be coming to New Mexico cities that provided care for migrants but have not been reimbursed.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that a bill introduced by Rep. Xochitl Torres Small calls for more funding and extends the date that local governments, nonprofits, and even church groups can be reimbursed for providing the aid. In addition, Torres Small says the southern border communities Relief Act would require communities to be given a notice before migrants are dropped off.