Renovations underway for historic buildings in Downtown Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Historic properties across the state that usually face two outcomes as they either deteriorate over the years or are destroyed. The second option is they are renovated and preserved.

“It’s awesome that I get to save a building that might otherwise originally just disintegrate,” said Kala Adair, owner of the Firehouse and City Hall.

Business owners in Clovis are stepping up and restoring historic properties in downtown. Adair says the firehouse and city hall was built in 1908 right after a large fire that destroyed the city.

“Not a whole lot, I wish there was more left,” said Adair.

Adair said they plan to turn the historic building into office spaces and a coffee shop. She is hoping companies will come in and rent out spaces to revive downtown. They are going to create a room for photography to be done, as well as a room for people to come and record podcasts. Adair said with all of the remodeling happening, the Downtown District is seeing a whole new light.

“I think that Clovis Mainstreet is poised for a resurrection right now. We’re starting to see breweries come in; we’re starting to see other buildings get renovated,” said Adair.

Three other buildings also under renovation are the historic Lyceum, built-in 1919, The Mesa from 1925, and the State constructed in 1940. They are all movie theaters and are going to be renovated back in theaters.

“Over the past year even though we have been faced with COVID, we really haven’t been faced with a huge impact to our downtown district. We’ve actually got an opportunity to get a lot of investment and private entrepreneur,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear.

The theaters are finishing up remodeling and plan to open up as soon as the governor allows mass gatherings. The firehouse and city hall said they are shooting for a December 2020 opening date.

