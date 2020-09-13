Renovations of historic Las Cruces home almost complete

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to a historic Las Cruces home are almost finished and now, the new owners are hoping to add it to the city’s new historic register. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the home once belonged to the first president of what is now New Mexico State University.

It was also once the home of Dr. Robert McBride, who established one of the first hospitals in Las Cruces and used the home as a dairy. Under a new historic preservation ordinance passed last year, property owners can apply for a designation to be put on the city register.

