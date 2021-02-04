Renovations begin at a historic Farmington theater

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state lawmaker wants to make it easier for people to buy local, homemade foods by bypassing some of the strict inspection rules. Senator Cliff Pirtle says what Senate Bill 118 does is cut the red tape that gets in the way of farmers and ranchers selling directly to the public.

"Let's say you have an apple tree and you made some apple butter since you processed that, it actually qualifies for gross receipts tax but if you go down to your Walmart or your Albertsons and you want to buy Welch's brand apple butter, not grandma's apple butter, there's no tax on the one at the grocery store. So this would ensure they receive the same deductions at the grocery store at farmers markets and things," Sen. Pirtle said.