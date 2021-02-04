Renovations begin at a historic Farmington theater

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic movie theater in Farmington is getting a facelift. Renovations were underway this week at the Totah Theater. It first opened in 1949, but San Juan County bought the facility last year to “return it to its former glory.”
The project is expected to cost more than $1 million and to be finished this summer. The New Mexico Economic Development has awarded a $135,000 grant for a digital projector and sound. San Juan County officials say they hope to eventually screen films shot in the area.