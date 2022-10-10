NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Columbus Day recently replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it’s the perfect time to learn about the Pueblo Revolt in 1680 in New Mexico. No historic event better commemorates Indigenous people than the only successful Native American uprising against a colonial power in North America.

Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian says it’s often known as the First American Revolution. “It’s a century before the U.S. Revolution – you know, July 4, the Declaration of Independence, George Washington, al that – it’s a century before then,” Andonian says.

The revolt involved over 20 Pueblo Indian groups coming together. “Ultimately what happens, is you have 400 Spaniards killed, you have 21 of 33 friars in New Mexico that are killed also – so, most of them – and 2,000 settlers are kicked out all the way to El Paso,” says Andonian.

More information can be found on Andonian’s website.