Remains recovered near Taos Ski Valley

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly six months later officials believe they have found the remains of a missing skier. John McCoy, 72, of Maryland was reported missing back in January. The Taos County Sheriff says Wednesday deputies recovered human remains they believe belong to him. Deputies believe McCoy may have crashed and broken his leg leaving him stranded in an out-of-bounds area near Taos Ski Valley. The remains were sent to the office of the medical investigator to confirm their identity.

