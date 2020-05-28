Remains recovered near Taos Ski Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Activities Association board of directors voted Thursday morning on a plan allowing organized high school athletics programs to begin on June 15 in a phase one startup.

Phase one rules by the NMAA include: individual skill development and workouts, no contact with others, no sharing of equipment, and no games or scrimmages. Some other rules are that there will be no gathering of more than six people at a time inside or outside and workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same five students always working out together.