PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Department of Defense announced they have identified the remains of a soldier from Portales who was killed during World War Two. In November 1944, United States Army Private Homer J. Mitchell was assigned to the 359th Infantry Regiment.

His battalion was tasked with holding defensive positions in Germany’s Pachten Forest. He was killed in action in December 1944 by German artillery fire. American commanders ordered the regiment to withdraw but many bodies were not recovered.

In 2018, Defense Department historians studied unresolved American losses in the Pachten Forest. They found one set of remains possibly belonging to Mitchell. In 2021, Defense Department scientists used dental and DNA analysis to determine they were Mitchell’s remains.

Private Mitchell is memorialized on the walls of the missing at the Lorraine American Cemetary in France. Mitchell will be buried in Portales in April.

This is the second set of World War Two remains identified as a Portales veteran. U.S. Army Private Thomas Vernon Long died after the Bataan Death March in a prisoner-of-war camp in the Phillippines in 1942. He was buried in a Portales cemetery earlier this year.