Remains of New Mexico soldier killed in WWII identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a New Mexico soldier killed in World War II have finally been identified.

Private Porfirio Franco Jr. of Albuquerque served with “Battery G” of the 200th Coast Artillery Regiment in the Philippines. He was captured following an American surrender in April 1942, and then forced into the Bataan Death March.

He died of disease months later, but his remains were never found until now. They were among those returned to the U.S. last year and identified with the help of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Funeral plans have yet to be announced.