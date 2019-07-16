Remains of Navy fireman killed in WWII will be buried in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a Navy fireman who died in World War II have finally been identified and will soon be buried in Santa Fe.

Billy Johnson joined the Navy from Missouri and was serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when it was attacked by the Japenese in Pearl Harbor. He and hundreds of other crew members who could not be identified were interred in Hawaii.

In 2015, however, the Department of Defense exhumed the remains for further analysis, including DNA testing. The DOD successfully identified 25 sailors, including Johnson.

A funeral and burial will be held for him next month in Santa Fe. KRQE News 13 reached out to the DOD to find out what his connection to the state is, but have not heard back.