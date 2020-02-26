Remains of Mountainair National Guardsman come home

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a National Guardsman who was serving overseas came home to New Mexico on Tuesday.

26-year-old PFC Walter Lewark from Mountainair was serving in Djibouti, in Africa, when he was killed in a non-combat related incident. Lewark also served as a volunteer firefighter and Mountainair police officer.

On Tuesday, members of Mountainair Police Department and Fire and Rescue, along with National Guard soldiers, escorted Lewark’s casket back to Moriarty. His funeral is set for March 2 at Moriarty Civic Center.

Lewark leaves behind a wife and three children. The Department of Defense says the incident that killed him is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞