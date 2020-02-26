Remains of Mountainair National Guardsman come home

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a National Guardsman who was serving overseas came home to New Mexico on Tuesday.

26-year-old PFC Walter Lewark from Mountainair was serving in Djibouti, in Africa, when he was killed in a non-combat related incident. Lewark also served as a volunteer firefighter and Mountainair police officer.

On Tuesday, members of Mountainair Police Department and Fire and Rescue, along with National Guard soldiers, escorted Lewark’s casket back to Moriarty. His funeral is set for March 2 at Moriarty Civic Center.

Lewark leaves behind a wife and three children. The Department of Defense says the incident that killed him is under investigation.