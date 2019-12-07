Remains of missing person discovered in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search for a missing Santa Fe man has been called off.

Detectives with the Santa Fe Police Department executed search warrants at three different homes Thursday night after receiving multiple tips on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Daniel Gisler.

Friday afternoon, Santa Fe Police, along with a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Human Remains Canine discovered the remains of Gisler at one of the residences.

Detectives have identified James Garcia, 26, as a suspect and charging him with an open count of murder. Police warn, if Garcia is spotted, to call 911 immediately and consider him armed and dangerous.

Gisler was reported as missing on November 21.