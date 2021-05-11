Remains of missing National Guardsman found

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of a National Guardsman who has been missing since February has been found. The 20-year-old was last seen at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho, his car later abandoned at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.

Several searches were conducted but nothing else was found. New Mexico State Police confirm a body was recently recovered from the gorge which has been positively identified as Juan Munoz. The family thanks those who have been so supportive during this time. Funeral services are pending.