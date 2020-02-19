Remains of fallen Las Cruces soldier return home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A fallen New Mexico soldier has come home.

Residents lined the streets of Las Cruces on Tuesday afternoon, as a motorcade escorted the body of Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez from the airport to Getz Funeral Home.

“As veterans, this is how we take care of our own, we stand here for the family, and let everyone know Antonio will never be forgotten,” said Staff Sergeant Frank Duran.

The Mayfield High graduate was deployed eight times before being killed in a firefight in Afghanistan earlier this month. His funeral is set for Friday followed by a burial at Arlington National Cemetery next month.