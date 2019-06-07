Remaining fireworks following Roswell explosion decommissioned

The remaining fireworks following the Roswell explosion were decommissioned Friday morning. The fireworks being set off are the remaining ones that are potentially damaged due to the heat exposure from the explosion.

The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the Roswell Air Center. Twelve firefighters were boxing up fireworks at a storage facility at the airpark when the explosion occurred. Ten firefighters suffered injuries in the incident, but two others were rushed to the Burn Center in Lubbock due to their severe injuries.

Hoby Bonham’s family says he has some severe burns but is alert and talking. As for Jeff Stroble, he has much more serious injuries with burns over most of his body. KRQE News 13 is told he remains on a breathing tube and sedated.

The fireworks being handled Wednesday were for the city’s annual fireworks show typically put on by the department. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion.

An account has been set up at Pioneer Bank to anyone who wishes to donate to medical and other expenses. If you are in a location without a Pioneer Bank, please mail a check noted to the Roswell Firemen Fund to Pioneer Bank, PO Box 130, Roswell, NM 88202.

