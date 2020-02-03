Religious sect leader charged with child sex crimes released

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The leader of a religious sect accused of child rape has been released on house arrest after two years behind bars.

Peter Green was released after an order by District Judge Amanda Sanchez Villalobos after his attorneys argued he was unfairly being held, being that his trial has been delayed several times. He’s been behind bars since 2017.

Investigators say Green is a Lieutenant Colonel is the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps. in Cibola County. He was arrested along with the group’s alleged leader Angela Green accused of raping children living there.

His trial is set for this summer. Prosecutors objected to his release.