NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Economic relief payments may still be available for low-income families in New Mexico. Households must apply to receive payments. The payments will be made on a first come first served basis while money is still available in the program.

Residents can apply through June 23, 2023, but the state may stop taking applications if the program money runs out before the deadline. Anyone approved for the payments will be issued a check or direct deposit by July 31, 2023.

Low income relief payment qualifications:

Be a resident of New Mexico.

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Be an adult who does not file taxes or who is not claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s taxes.

To apply for the relief payments, click here.