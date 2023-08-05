SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to register your kids for the after school program.
The City of Santa Fe Recreation Division’s after school program begins on August 21 and goes until May of next year.
Registration is first-come, first-serve and opens on Monday at 8 in the morning at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
If you are interested, it is $50 a month for ages 6 through 12.
For more information, click here.