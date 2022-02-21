NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico kids can now register for the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program. The free program gives students a chance to learn about plant cycles by growing their own cabbages.
Seeds will be sent in the mail along with instructions for planting, growing, and harvesting. One student from each participating state will also receive a $1,000 scholarship for the biggest cabbage. The registration deadline is March 21.