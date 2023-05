ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for the 7th annual Lobo Cancer Challenge fundraising event. Over the past six years, the event has raised over $1.5 million to help support cancer research, patients, outreach and education.

Participants in the event can choose to do a 5k walk or run, bike rides of 25 to 50 miles or a stair climb. The event is scheduled for September 23. To sign up for the fundraiser click here.