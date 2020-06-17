Reforestation project begins in Bandelier Nat’l Monument, Jemez Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new project aims to restore 4,000 acres of fire-ravaged land by planting trees. The reforestation effort is focused on the Bandelier National Monument and the Jemez Mountains where the Las Conchas fire burned 156,000 acres back in 2011.

The Nature Conservancy is asking for the publics’ help collecting seeds to plant in the burned areas. They are also hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 24 to tell the public about their efforts. If you’re interested in attending, RSVP here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources