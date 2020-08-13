Redondo Campground on Jemez Ranger District closed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has issued a closure order for the Redondo Campground on the Jemez Ranger District.

The campground has been closed to protect public health and safety during ongoing fire operations and unrelated possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest. The closure went into effect Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and will expire at noon on April 30, 2021, unless it is rescinded earlier.

On August 10, a wildfire at the campground was detected and caused by an abandoned campfire built in an illegal ring. Firefighters were able to contain the fire that was less than 2-acres in size, but mop-up continues due to the number of dry fuels in the area.

Also, the Jemez Ranger District was notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the campground, which necessitates the need to close the campground for a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

The closure prohibits the public from entering the entire Redondo Campground. The campground gate will be locked, and signs will be posted to notify the people of the closure. Federal state, local officers and members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force are exempt from the closure.

Violating the closure is considered a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

The closure order and a map of the area can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd780203.pdf.

