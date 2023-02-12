LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police with New Mexico State University (NMSU) released the redacted report detailing the hazing allegations against basketball players. The report said an NMSU basketball player reported the incident to university police on Friday.

The player told police he’s experienced ongoing hazing since July of last year by other teammates, and the most recent incident happened last Monday, February 6.

The player told police three teammates held him down and touched him inappropriately in the locker of the Pan American Center.

The chancellor released a statement to say the rest of the season is officially canceled and hazing has no place on their campus. He also said those found responsible will be held accountable.

As of Sunday evening, no charges have been filed.