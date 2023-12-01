RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Red River has once again been recognized by USA Today as the Best Ski Town in North America. The town was previously given the accolade in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be named the Best Ski Town in North America for the second time,” said Max Khudiakov, Director of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism. “This recognition further solidifies Red River’s standing as a premier winter sports destination. Our town offers breathtaking slopes, top-notch amenities, and unparalleled hospitality that ensures visitors have an unforgettable time.”

The USA Today competition is voted on by ski enthusiasts. In celebration of the achievement, the Town of Red River will host a series of events during the winter showcasing its unique character and festive spirit. More information is available on the Red River website.