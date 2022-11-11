RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – After investing more in themselves, the town of Red River is being recognized by the New Mexico Hospitality Association. The town won the best digital campaign in the state of New Mexico after submitting six marketing campaigns for the award.

The one that stood out most was the town’s partnership with AccuWeather, which triggered digital ads during winter months. It let tourists know when conditions would be best to book a trip.