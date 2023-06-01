RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Red River mayor Linda Calhoun said their annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally will not return. She told News 13 that in light of Saturday’s deadly shooting, the city doesn’t think it’s appropriate to invite motorcycle gang members to come to Red River. She said the city does not tolerate the type of behavior that puts community members and guests in danger.

Going forward, they’re planning a different Memorial Day event that will honor veterans and their families. They are in the beginning phases of planning the new event so details are limited.

Here is the full statement from Mayor Linda Calhoun: