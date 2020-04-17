Red River grocery store gets modern look

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – A Red River staple is getting a face lift.

Red River’s only grocery store is undergoing major external renovations for the first time. Owner Ted Calhoun says the store has been in his family for 61 years.

His son, who is an architect in Colorado, designed the new facade for the store, giving it a modern look. The store is open for business as renovations continue.

