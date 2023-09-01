ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Town of Red River has been awarded a grant of $7,355 to go towards reducing litter and the beautification of the town.

The grant comes from the Clean and Beautiful Grant Program, through the New Mexico Tourism Department. “We are thrilled to have received this funding, which will play a pivotal role in furthering our efforts to make Red River a cleaner and more visually appealing destination,” said Mayor Linda Calhoun in a release.

The city says one of the main areas of focus will be implementing a litter reduction campaign. They say the grant will give the young community members an opportunity to participate in beautification programs.