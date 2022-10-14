RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog who survived a gunshot wound, now has a new lease on life.

The Thatcher family welcomed Wanda into their home in March and since then their lives have changed.

“We’re so blessed to have this little dog in our lives, I can’t say the words to how much she has fulfilled our lives and the love that we all feel,” said Cathleen Thatcher.

Wanda was left paralyzed after she was hit in her spine by a bullet in January. Animal Welfare took care of Wanda while she recovered before putting her up for adoption. Due to her special needs, she had to go to the vet on a regular basis. So far she’s been healthy and is enjoying her best life in the outdoors including going horseback riding.

“She loved running around in the snow, she does power slides in the snow and chases the other dogs,” said Joe Thatcher.

Although Wanda will most likely never get to use her back legs, she still tries to use them.

“When she’s in her cart she paddles all the time with those back legs, so she’s getting stronger and more use of her back legs,” said Cathleen.

The Thatchers keep in touch with the volunteers who took care of Wanda and keep them in the loop of how she is doing. They also donated a cart to Animal Welfare to help other dogs with special needs.