Red River celebrates 125th birthday

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most popular tourist towns in the state is celebrating its 125th birthday Friday in a special way. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is featured in a video about Red River’s history and its natural beauty. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings the video stands as a birthday tribute for the town that is known for its fishing, skiing and its mining history. Red River is a popular destination for tourists from Oklahoma and Texas.
