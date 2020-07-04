News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Red River celebrates 125th birthday

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most popular tourist towns in the state is celebrating its 125th birthday Friday in a special way. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is featured in a video about Red River’s history and its natural beauty. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings the video stands as a birthday tribute for the town that is known for its fishing, skiing and its mining history. Red River is a popular destination for tourists from Oklahoma and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss