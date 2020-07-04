Red River celebrates 125th birthday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police said they will continue to respond, investigate and cite citizens or businesses who refuse to comply with the latest public health order. NMSP says they will issue a citation to individuals who intentionally disregard the Public Health Order face-covering mandate. The violation could carry a fine not to exceed $100 or imprisonment in the county jail for a definite term not to exceed six months. Citations can be issued by all state and local law enforcement agencies.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health announced the Public Health Emergency Order set to expire May 31, will be extended through July 15, 2020. The order requires all New Mexicans to wear a personal protective face covering while in public and New Mexico State Police will ensure the public and places of business adhere to the mandate.