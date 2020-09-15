Red River Brewing wins title of best patio of New Mexico in online poll

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands voted, with most deciding the best brewery patio in New Mexico is in Red River. Dark Side Brew Crew launched an online bracket-style poll to find out who had the best patio. They say more than 6,000 votes were cast in the final round alone. After narrowing it down from 96 breweries to just four, Red River Brewing Company beat out 575 Brewing of Alamogordo to win the best patio title while Side Track Brewing in Albuquerque came in third.

