RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a question as old as time for New Mexicans: Red or green?

Scott Honeyfield is a viewer who has deep family roots in Raton. He said that the tree has shown the dual color palette for a number of years now.

He’s unsure if the tree is a maple or oak tree, but it is a spectacle for the entire neighborhood.

Honeyfield and his family took a trip up to Colorado to see the fall colors. He said, although the Colorado colors were beautiful, nothing compared to the tree right here in his home state.