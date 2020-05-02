Red Flag Warning issued for eastern New Mexico

New Mexico

(KRQE/File Photo) Forest Fire Warning Sign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for eastern New Mexico for Saturday May 2 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. due to strong winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere.

According to the National Weather Service, the greatest risk for critical fire weather conditions will occur along the I-25 corridor of northeast New Mexico, south and east of the I-40 corridor from Clines Corners to Tucumcari. Winds will be blowing west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35.

The service advises any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time.

