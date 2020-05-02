Red Flag Warning issued for eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for eastern New Mexico for Saturday May 2 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. due to strong winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere.

According to the National Weather Service, the greatest risk for critical fire weather conditions will occur along the I-25 corridor of northeast New Mexico, south and east of the I-40 corridor from Clines Corners to Tucumcari. Winds will be blowing west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35.

The service advises any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources