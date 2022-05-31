NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Red Cross is looking to help more people affected by fires across the state and they’ve done a lot of outreach. The Red Cross says about 700 homes across the state have been lost but the organization has only helped about half of those who have lost their homes. That includes homes damaged or lost in the McBride Fire in Ruidoso and now the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire.

“We’ve literally gone to hotels where we know people are staying, we’re knocking on people’s doors, we know you’re somebody that needs assistance so we’ve found some places where people are,” said Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer.

Kroemer says the Red Cross can help families regardless of if they are also getting help from FEMA. That includes everything from financial assistance to help with housing to paying for medications that may have been lost in the fire.

“So we provide it, it’s mostly to tithe you over until you can find sustainable housing or work with FEMA where they will again, depending on the circumstance will provide longer term financial assistance,” Kroemer said.

Those who need help can also go in person to the Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, the VFW Hall in Mora, or the Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe. FEMA is also encouraging more people to apply for assistance.