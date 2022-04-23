NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Red Cross is stepping in to help the people of Ruidoso after a wildfire burned more than 200 buildings in the area. The organization is helping those impacted by the McBride and Nogal fires.

They’ll be at the First Baptist Church on Country Club Drive Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. If your home was damaged, you can bring proof of residency and a picture ID and you could qualify for financial assistance.

For those who can’t make it to the church, the Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-RED-CROSS.