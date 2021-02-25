Recycled power poles used in construction of Tijeras drive-in theater

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Village of Tijeras works to offer the community a new drive-in theater, PNM provides assistance by providing power poles for the project. According to PNM, as the company works on projects throughout their service area, they try to recycle as many materials as possible.

A press release from the company explains that Tijeras Mayor Bruton approached PNM inquiring about the donation of six used power poles from a recent upgrade project that was completed. PNM agreed to provide the poles that would be used to construct the movie screen at the village’s new Park and View drive-in theater.

“It’s not every day that energy gets to meet entertainment in such a fun way,” President, CEO, and chair of PNM Pat Vincent-Collawn said in the press release. “PNM is proud to have the opportunity to support the beautiful Village of Tijeras in such an innovative way, and we enjoyed working with Mayor Bruton to help bring a part of his creative vision to life.”

The theater’s first showing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Forest Gump”. The second showing of “The Goonies” will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 per car with a maximum of 80 cars per show. Those interested in movie tickets can purchase them online or call 505-281-1220.