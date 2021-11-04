Recycled art market happening in Santa Fe next weekend

Santa Fe is the small Capitol of the State of New Mexico with Buildings in the Regional Pueblo Style | Adobe Stock

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An upcoming festival goes to show how one person’s trash can be another person’s canvas. Bill Skrips is one of the artists whose work will be featured at the Recycle Santa Fe Festival later this month.

The event highlights art made from items that would otherwise end up in landfills, bringing attention to issues surrounding waste, while showcasing the creativity of local artists. There will be an art sale as well as a juried exhibit and chances for visitors to make their own art. The festival runs from November 12 through November 14 at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

For more information, visit santafe.org/event/recycle-santa-fe-art-festival.