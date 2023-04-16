NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Due to warmer temperatures, record snowfall this year is melting in the Jemez Mountains. Flood concerns have been emerging for nearly a week.

On Saturday, they had some cooler temperatures reducing the volume of snowmelt. However, flooding will continue until approximately 20 to 30 inches of snowmelt dissipates.

In the meantime, the Santa Fe National Forest’s Jemez Ranger District is working with area partners to keep recreational areas and some roads closed. This is so they won’t pose a safety issue for visitors and employees.

